COVID-19 cases by county - April 2

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported on April 2 are as follows: Maryland had 2,331 cases, a one-day increase of 346 (with 58 on the Eastern Shore,and a two-day increase of 19). Delaware had 393 cases, a one-day increase of 25. In Maryland, 36 have died, and in Delaware, 12 have died.

Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore City:

Allegany — 1

Anne Arundel — 206

Baltimore — 353

Baltimore City — 265

Calvert — 22

Caroline — 4

Carroll — 105

Cecil — 20

Charles — 69

Dorchester — 1

Frederick — 45

Garrett — 3

Harford — 37

Howard — 152

Kent — 5

Montgomery — 498

Prince George’s — 473

Queen Anne’s — 8

St. Mary’s — 27

Somerset — 4

Talbot — 4

Washington — 17

Wicomico — 7

Worcester — 5

Totals by Delaware county:

New Castle — 245

Kent — 43

Sussex — 105

For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/

