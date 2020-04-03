COVID-19 cases by county - April 2

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported on April 2 are as follows: Maryland had 2,331 cases, a one-day increase of 346 (with 58 on the Eastern Shore,and a two-day increase of 19). Delaware had 393 cases, a one-day increase of 25. In Maryland, 36 have died, and in Delaware, 12 have died.
Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore City:
Allegany — 1
Anne Arundel — 206
Baltimore — 353
Baltimore City — 265
Calvert — 22
Caroline — 4
Carroll — 105
Cecil — 20
Charles — 69
Dorchester — 1
Frederick — 45
Garrett — 3
Harford — 37
Howard — 152
Kent — 5
Montgomery — 498
Prince George’s — 473
Queen Anne’s — 8
St. Mary’s — 27
Somerset — 4
Talbot — 4
Washington — 17
Wicomico — 7
Worcester — 5
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 245
Kent — 43
Sussex — 105
For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/
