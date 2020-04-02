featured

COVID-19 cases by county - April 1

Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore City:

Allegany — 0

Anne Arundel — 158

Baltimore — 289

Baltimore City — 221

Calvert — 18

Caroline — 4

Carroll — 96

Cecil — 16

Charles — 56

Dorchester — 1

Frederick — 35

Garrett — 3

Harford — 34

Howard — 142

Kent — 3

Montgomery — 447

Prince George’s — 403

Queen Anne’s — 7

St. Mary’s — 19

Somerset — 4

Talbot — 3

Washington — 15

Wicomico — 7

Worcester — 4

Totals by Delaware county:

New Castle — 226

Kent — 41

Sussex — 101

For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/

