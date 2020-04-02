COVID-19 cases by county - April 1

Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore City:
Allegany — 0
Anne Arundel — 158
Baltimore — 289
Baltimore City — 221
Calvert — 18
Caroline — 4
Carroll — 96
Cecil — 16
Charles — 56
Dorchester — 1
Frederick — 35
Garrett — 3
Harford — 34
Howard — 142
Kent — 3
Montgomery — 447
Prince George’s — 403
Queen Anne’s — 7
St. Mary’s — 19
Somerset — 4
Talbot — 3
Washington — 15
Wicomico — 7
Worcester — 4
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 226
Kent — 41
Sussex — 101
For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/
