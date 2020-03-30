A letter from Gov. Larry Hogan

Gov. Larry Hogan issued the following letter to Marylanders shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, March 30.
Dear Marylanders:
We have reached a critical turning point in our fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Maryland.
A few minutes ago, an executive order took effect which institutes a Stay at Home directive. Under this order, no Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention, or for other necessary purposes.
In addition, only essential businesses are allowed to remain open in Maryland, and those businesses must make every effort to scale down their operations in order to reduce the number of required staff, to limit interactions with customers, and to institute telework for as much of the workforce as is practical.
As we have previously stated, no Marylander should be traveling outside of the state unless such travel is absolutely necessary. If you have traveled outside of the state, you should self-quarantine for 14 days.
We are encouraging not just businesses, but families and friends, to make every effort to use remote forms of communication to limit person-to-person contact. Marylanders should reschedule all non-essential appointments of any kind. No one should be using any mode of public transportation unless they are essential personnel or unless that travel is absolutely necessary.
Each and every one of us has a chance right now to do something to help our neighbors. Every single Marylander can be a hero just by staying home and by practicing social distancing. This will not only keep you and your family safe, but it could also save the lives of thousands of others.
In the days to come, we are going to need to depend on each other, to look out for each other, and to take care of each other, because we are all in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.