Washington, D.C. – The 5th Annual National Cannabis Festival (NFC) –the largest ticketed cannabis event on the east coast is returning to the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. Sat., August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. The festival’s music lineup includes performances by Method Man & Redman, Young M.A, Backyard Band, Antibalas, The Archives, DJ Farrah Flosscet, and Lee, Blackwood & Graham.
The festival will host some of the most influential people in the cannabis business, advocacy and culture: The Dank Duchess–Known for her niche in hashish, Dr. Chanda Macias– medical cannabis pioneer, and Amber Senter– social equity champion, and Dr. David L. Nathan, a leading advocate for evidence-based changes in drug policy following principles of public health and social justice are just a few of those who will be participating.
NCF will also host lawmakers from around the region. Special remarks will be provided by D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (Ward 5), D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (Ward 2), D.C. Council member Charles Allen (Ward 6), Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (District 24), Maryland State Delegate David Moon (District 20), former South Carolina Congressman and Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, and Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman.
There will be a Wellness Pavilion which will feature panel discussions about ways that cannabis can be used as a method of healing the mind, body, and soul. Panelists include everyone from medical doctors to yoga instructors, all of whom are focused on providing the latest information on weed wellness.
In the afternoon a panel titled, “Decriminalization and harm reduction: Beyond Cannabis” confronts some of the very real impacts from the War on Drugs and the communities that have been directly impacted. General admission tickets are $65 in advance and $75 the day of the event. You must be 21+ with a valid ID to attend National Cannabis Festival. There will also be a weeklong calendar of events that can be found at https://nationalcannabisfestival.com/news/2021/8/16/ncf-week-events
Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival date or full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend the National Cannabis Festival. A list of local testing locations can be found at https://coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.
