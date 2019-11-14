If winning games too easily could be considered a bad thing, the Elkton football team has been guilty of it this season.
The Golden Elks marched through their undefeated regular season largely uncontested. They opened the postseason with a 35-6 win over North East a week ago. A 17-point victory over Oakdale, the defending 2A state champions, remains the closest game Elkton (11-0) has played this year.
The lopsided win over the Indians provided the chance to rest many of their starters. The top-seeded Elks, like every other team 11 weeks into a football season, have several guys dealing with injuries.
“It definitely helped us out. It was a blessing in that regard, but at the same time, you want to have some games where you have to overcome some adversity,” Elkton coach Matt Feeney said. “We really didn’t have that challenge there, so guys start getting a little comfortable. We’re trying to preach to them that everybody that is left in the playoffs at this point is really good. They’re there for a reason. We’re going to have to face some adversity here and overcome it, so that’s kind of the setback to a two-quarter game like that.”
Feeney and his staff have tried to hammer home the fact that those sort of games are done with only 16 teams across Maryland left standing.
“We talk about that as coaches. The guys are just overloaded with confidence, but the downside is that we haven’t been tested,” he said. “The Oakdale game was in hand, even though it was a close score. We really took care of business there. Harford Tech was the same thing. We really haven’t been hit in the mouth yet, and that’s going to happen Friday. That is absolutely going to happen with this Parkside team. We’ve been trying to get our guys ready for it, kind of temper their expectations and prepare them for what they’re going to face. I’m hoping they’re listening because it’s going to be tough.”
Fourth-seeded Parkside (9-1) defeated Rising Sun, 35-14, last week. It was the only time all year the Tigers had been held to fewer than 20 points and just the second time they allowed more than 28.
Feeney said the Rams are a different style team than Elkton.
“On both sides of the ball, they’re big – big far the biggest team we’ve played all year. They play physical, get off the ball, athletic all over the place, speed in the back end, speed in the backfield. They pretty much run wishbone, Power-I, double-tight sets. That’s their bread and butter,” he said. “They literally line up and just bully. That’s a concern for us because we’re big, but we’re not the biggest team. We rely on our speed and our aggressiveness to the ball, but like I said, we haven’t been popped in the mouth yet. These guys are going to do that. We’ve got a tough task on our hands on Friday.”
The remaining eight teams in the 2A playoffs will be reseeded after this weekend’s slate of games. Elkton finished with the second-high regular-season point total and will host as it advances through the state final.
No. 7 Joppatowne at No. 3 Perryvile, 7 tonight
Perryville opened the 1A state tournament with a 20-7 win over visiting Kent County a week ago behind one passing and one rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Tyler Nasuta.
Tonight, the third-seeded Panthers (5-4) host No. 7 Joppatowne, which last week upset the region’s two-seed, Patterson Mill.
The teams previously met on Sept. 13, the second week of the regular season. Perryville handed the Mariners (3-6) a 28-14 defeat.
The Panthers entered the postseason riding consecutive lopsided wins. Joppatowne limped into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak. The Mariners had just played Patterson Mill in the regular-season finale and lost, 35-14. Only seven days later, they flipped the script for a 26-19 win.
Follow Sean Grogan on
Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.