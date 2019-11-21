ELKTON — “Goal line!”
Members of the Elkton football team made their way to the edge of the end zone on head coach Matt Feeney’s command at 4:55 Tuesday.
Practice was set to wrap up in five minutes. The Golden Elks are two wins away from playing for the state championship, but the late November practice still ends with wind sprints.
“They always work us to be our best,” senior John Mobley said.
Feeney stood at the 10-yard line as his team ran to the 10 and back to the goal line. He backed up to the 15 and the drill was repeated.
The sprints increased in 5-yard increments until Feeney stood on the 30. Then, they shortened as he moved forward by the same distance.
In total, Tuesday’s practice ended with 10 sprints.
“If you watch, [Parkside] guys had their hands on their hips halfway through the second quarter because we were running them off their feet. That’s a testament to the conditioning that they do,” Feeney said about last Friday’s win over the Rams. “Back five years ago, you’d hear ‘Why we running so much?’ These guys get it. They get it. It’s good for them and they see where it translates onto the field.”
Elkton’s 55-25 win over Parkside lifted the Golden Elks into the state quarterfinals where they will host Liberty tonight.
Elkton may have won its second-round game by 30 points, but it needed to overcome an early two-score deficit.
“I felt like that was a good response and a good reaction to that,” senior Jakeem Jackson said. “I wasn’t worried, not one bit. I felt like we needed that and it was good to see us respond like that.”
The Elks (11-0) had never trailed in a game this season.
“It was new. We had to face adversity and come back,” Mobley said. “We’re not used to that, so we just had to rise above it and come out stronger. We didn’t give up.”
Feeney predicted it earlier in the week. He knew the Rams were going to give his team the hardest test they had faced yet.
“We got punched in the mouth, but I’m very pleased with how they responded. They did exactly what we hoped they would do,” he said. “They bore down, they stuck together and took care of business.”
Liberty (8-3) reached the 2A state quarterfinals with postseason wins over Oakland Mills (51-13) and Glenelg (35-28).
“They do a lot of things we do offensively, which we really don’t see much of. They’re very good at their zone running game,” Feeney said. “When you have an athletic, big quarterback who can run, that’s a little scary. And he can throw the football, too. He’s kind of the package. That changes your game planning defensively. We might do some things that we don’t usually do, might throw them a look that they don’t see from us on film.
“They’re good, man. Their losses were to Linganore, Westminster and Walkersville. That’s three playoffs teams. They’ve been in some good games, they’re battle tested.”
Feeney said Elkton will head into the game at nearly full strength. A couple of players – Malcolm Jackson and Gregg Triplett – are dealing with minor lower-body issues but are both expected to play.
Jackson and Mobley continued a trend Elkton players have followed all season. When they spoke, neither was too excited over last week’s playoff win or thrilled to simply be in the state quarterfinals. Each seemed even-keeled as he talked about the upcoming game and the team’s ultimate goal
“They’re not going to be satisfied. You get teams in the past where they were happy to be here,” Feeney said. “Yes, it’s one game at a time, but they made it to the state semis last year. They were a game away from the state championship. That taste is still lingering.”
A state championship will be the only way to wash it away.
“I’m enjoying it, but it really is more business than anything. I’m just trying to get to the end goal and win,” Jackson said. “We’re not too excited because we didn’t win anything yet.”
