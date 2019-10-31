It was almost destined to come down to this.
When the 2019 schedule was released, it seemed certain Elkton’s road game at Harford Tech in the regular-season finale would have major playoff implications. All that was unclear was what exactly would be on the line.
Both teams enter with perfect 8-0 records. The winner will have a No. 1 seed in 2A state football playoffs and claim the Chesapeake Division championship.
“There’s a lot of points on the line for the winner – eight bonus points, so it’s a 14-point game. That’s enough to give one of us the home field all throughout,” Golden Elks coach Matt Feeney said. “It’s fun, man. It’s fun for the kids, fun for the school, the community. It’s good for the conference. It’s great for the UCBAC to have two 8-0 football teams meeting on the last game of the regular season with a lot on the line. We’re just enjoying the moment and taking it a day at a time this week.”
The monster matchup has a similar feel as the lead up to Elkton’s Week 5 game against Oakdale – the team that eliminated the Elks one game shy of the state championship a year ago. That one was featured as Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown – which included pyrotechnics, Ravens cheerleaders and an appearance from former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith.
The Elks put aside the hype and distractions to win the game with ease.
“That definitely plays into it, having that game under our belts. The guys really were unfazed. We were also dealing with Coach [Ed] Brown’s passing. We’ve had some obstacles, some adversity. This week is business as usual at practice. There’s a little buzz about the school, but not anything too big,” Feeney said. “This is somebody that we played in a big game last year. And they knocked us out in ‘17. A lot of these guys have been around for three years – I have a lot of seniors and a lot of them were on the team as sophomores in ‘17. They have that experience, down there losing that game. It’s another game – another big game with Harford Tech. They’re always big, so it’s not anything too unique. It’s business as usual.”
The Elks avenged the 2017 playoff loss with a 21-14 win in last year’s region semifinals – a game that will surely be on the Cobras’ minds.
Elkton averages more than 45 points per game this year while allowing fewer than 10. Its 17-point win over Oakdale remains its closest margin of victory to date.
The Cobras have beaten many of the same teams, but the similarities do not end there.
“They have a super aggressive defense. They have a lot of athletes that allow them to play a lot of man coverage, and when you can play man similar to what we do, they’re very aggressive getting after the quarterback and disrupting the backfield. We have to game plan for that,” Feeney said. “On offense, when you have a steady, senior quarterback under center taking snaps, that’s an automatic boost to what you’re trying to do. We’ve watched them on film and they’re similar to us in a lot of ways – multiple on offense. They are not one-dimensional. They spread the ball. They’re 50-50 pass-throw, so that’s a lot to prepare for. We’ve had our hands full this week. They’re 8-0 for a reason. They’ve beaten a lot of the teams we’ve beaten handedly. It’s kind of like a mirror image of us.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter:
@Sean_CecilWhig
