ELKTON — The community meeting for Southfields, the planned use development (PUD) proposal for south Elkton, will be held in a different room than town officials previously announced.
Southfields — a PUD envisioned with a mix of industrial and commercial use, upward of 1,000 homes, and a sports park — is tentatively planned for 650 acres between Whitehall and Frenchtown roads with hopes to break ground in 2020. There is a long road ahead for Southfields, including multiple hearings at the town Planning Commission.
Stonewall Capital, the contract purchaser of the land, is hosting a community meeting about the project at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 to answer questions and concerns from the public. The meeting was originally to be held in the community room on the second floor of Elkton Town Hall.
But now the meeting is relocated into the mayor and commissioners meeting room on the first floor after the last summer storm damaged the roof of town hall.
The strong storm roared into Elkton on Aug. 18, and wind lifted a large portion of the town hall’s roof that covered the community room. Water then leaked into the ceiling, damaging insulation, ceiling tiles and light fixtures, according to town officials.
The same storm downed trees on a home on the corner of North Street and Kentmere Avenue, and another large tree on Howard Street near Cecil County District Court was uprooted by the wind. The Elkton Little League fields on Howard Street also faced the brunt of the damage from the storm.
After the storm, Elkton officials started work to repair the community room ceiling. But once it became clear that the community room would not be complete in time for the Southfields meeting.
The town is encouraging the public to attend the informational meeting will be held at the Elkton Municipal Building, located at 100 Railroad Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.