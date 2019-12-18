OWINGS MILLS — The Ravens faced several harsh truths after their humbling Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Head coach John Harbaugh didn't mince his words afterward.
“We were not a good football team after that game. I remember John said it in the locker room. He just said 'Right now, we're not a very good team.' That was just the brutally honest truth,” Pro Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda recalled Wednesday. “We had a long way to go. We had to improve and we had to change some things and roll in some different guys. We stepped up to the challenge.”
The Browns came into M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 29 and delivered Baltimore a 40-25 drubbing in front of its home fans. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught eight passes for 167 yards and running back Nick Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including one of 88 yards.
“It feels like forever ago. We can't really dwell on the old game, but we've got to go back and watch what we did wrong and what they had success with. But I think the make up of this team is different, the energy and feel of this team is different,” outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. “We knew what we had in the locker room. Shoutout to the GM [Eric DeCosta] and upstairs for making those moves. They saw flaws or little weaknesses that we had and they righted the ship. They got some people in here that helped us.”
Baltimore signed inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes prior to its next game. Since the loss, the Ravens have added cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive end Jihad Ward and defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis.
And they haven't lost again.
“There's some people that are Ravens that haven't lost yet and we want to continue that trend,” Judon said.
Baltimore's win streak now sits at 10 games and includes several of the best teams in the NFL. The Ravens can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Browns Sunday in Cleveland, which comes with the reward of a first-round bye and a pair of home playoff games to reach the Super Bowl.
“There's plenty to play for,” Yanda said, implying that revenge for Week 4 is not Baltimore's primary motivation heading into Sunday.
“You get a first-round bye and you're at home,” running back Mark Ingram said. “That's a huge advantage for us and that's something we're going to be focusing on accomplishing this week.”
Ingram recalled where the team was following its last game against Cleveland.
“That was our last loss. It wasn't good, but I don't think we're that team anymore. I think we're a better team. We grew a lot from that moment,” he said. “We were 2-2 and pretty much said that our season could go one of two ways. We could change it and we can have success or we can fold and fail. We came together and we just went back to the drawing board. We kept working one day at a time, grinding one day at a time, one game at a time. Here we are 10 wins later.”
Cleveland is one of two teams to beat the Ravens this year. The Browns, all but eliminated from playoff contention, will be playing for a chance to sweep a division rival that boasts the NFL's best record.
“Any loss will annoy me or bother me. It definitely did. That was the last loss that we had, so we definitely want to come in and get a victory,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “We know they want to sweep us. We're the Ravens and we're having so much success this year, that's what everybody wants to do – beat us.”
A year that began with hopes of winning the AFC North and ending a 17-year playoff drought has become the latest disappointing campaign for the Browns, but the team still possesses the talent that made Cleveland a trendy preseason Super Bowl pick. Baltimore saw the Browns' best in September.
“Nick hurt us badly in the first game. They do a good job of blocking and they do a good job of scheming up the run game. Also, he's really special. He's really fast. He's really big. He can accelerate with the best of them. He's a tackle-breaker. He's got a good one-cut ability laterally to make a guy miss and he can lower his pads, so I really think he's one of the best backs in football,” Harbaugh said of the NFL's leading rusher. “I think Kareem Hunt compliments him really well. Very talented, he's a starting-level back. They're very different in their style and they use them accordingly. We'll have to have all hands on deck to stop those guys.”
