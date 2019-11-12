The Ravens had a busy Tuesday.
Baltimore made a host of roster moved in the midst of its five-game winning streak.
The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Justin Ellis on Twitter. The Ravens also announced that they have waived return specialist Cyrus Jones and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu and activated rookie cornerback Iman Marshall.
Multiple reports have stated that the Ravens also plan to sign free agent defensive lineman Domata Peko.
Adding Ellis provides depth to a thin interior defensive line. Standout defensive tackle Michael Piece left Sunday's road win over the Cincinnati Bengals early with an ankle injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Pierce is day-to-day.
Rookie defensive tackle Daylon Mack has also been placed on injured reserve.
Ellis spent his entire career with the Oakland Raiders, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 Draft, until he was released last month.
Peko's agency announced Tuesday that he had signed with the Ravens. The veteran defensive lineman spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos after playing for the Bengals for 11 years.
Jones had been the Ravens' punt returner since he signed with his hometown team last year, but he coughed up a costly fumble during Baltimore's win over the New England Patriots on Nov. 3. The Ravens signed De'Anthony Thomas last week, who replaced Jones Sunday in Cincinnati. Jones was inactive for the game.
The Ravens signed Kamalu prior to facing the Patriots, but he was inactive for both games during his stint with the team.
Harbaugh said Monday Baltimore may elevate Marshall to the active roster. The rookie was placed on injured reserve during the preseason, but returned to practice following the bye week. Cornerback remains one of the Ravens' deepest positions, so he will likely compete for a role on special teams this season.
