Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.