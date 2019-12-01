BALTIMORE — A fourth-down stop and a fourth-down conversion propelled the Ravens to their latest win over another one of the NFL's top teams.
After one of its worst efforts of the current eight-game win streak, Baltimore's defense stood tall on fourth-and-1. Only four plays later, the Ravens' offense converted the same down and distance on a gutsy call from inside their own territory.
The latter helped set up Justin Tucker's 49-yard field goal as time expired that sealed Baltimore's rain-soaked 20-17 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
On fourth-and-1 from the Baltimore 35-yard line, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attempted a pass to star tight end George Kittle. Defensive lineman Chris Wormley batted the ball out of the air and the line of scrimmage, causing it to fall incomplete with 6:28 remaining and the score tied at 17.
“It was a great play. ‘Worm’ did a great job,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “This kid works so hard, just every single day. He’s a very serious guy. To make that play, and to see that reward is really good.”
Just four plays later, the Ravens offense faced their own fourth-and-1, but from inside their own territory. Harbaugh kept his offense on the field one series after Baltimore (10-2) had failed to convert on fourth-and-5. Quarterback Lamar Jackson followed right guard Marshal Yanda for a gain of three yards and a first down.
“He takes the first open gap that he sees,” Yanda said. “The linebacker tried to hit it and we all did a good job on it.”
Harbaugh said there was no consideration of punting the ball away.
“We knew we were going to go for it on fourth-and-1 at that point, if we got to that situation. We probably weren’t going longer,” he said. “We had inches to go. Lamar [Jackson] runs it great. Our offensive line, you have to give those guys credit. Centers, guards, tackles – the surge they had against that defensive line. That’s impressive. Lamar has a real good knack for it.”
Jackson completed a 12-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews for another first down. Following a penalty, he threw a sidearm pass to tight end Hayden Hurst for 10 yards to set up a manageable second-and-5.
On third-and-1 out of the two-minute warning, Jackson gained two yards behind Baltimore's young left side of the offensive line of Bradley Bozeman and Orlando Brown Jr.
With no timeouts left, the 49ers (10-2) were unable to prevent Baltimore from running the clock all the way down. Harbaugh called timeout with three seconds left, Tucker calmly trotted onto the field and buried the 49-yard field goal through the rain and wind.
“I think this whole team is living in the moment for these moments, and it’s a really special group. I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Tucker said. “We just broke down in there, and the message was ‘trust yourself, trust your teammates and trust God.’ That’s what this team is doing right now, and it’s really cool to see.”
Tucker's teammates have total trust in the most accurate kicker in NFL history.
“You wouldn’t rather have anybody else in that situation,” Harbaugh said. “That field, that wind, that rain, all of that stuff that was going on there. That’s the guy you want in that situation. I’m very grateful that we have him on Thanksgiving weekend.”
The game-winning drive went just 34 yards, but the Ravens used 12 plays to take the remaining 6:28 off the clock. It was far from the best performance of Jackson's MVP-worthy season, but the 22-year-old quarterback went 3-for-3 on the final possession and delivered a pair of clutch first-down rushes.
Jackson completed 14-of-23 pass attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown – a 20-yard strike to Andrews in the first quarter. He also ran the ball 16 times for 101 yards and a score.
Jackson now has the second most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback in NFL history with 977, just 63 yards shy of Michael Vick's record. He set the NFL record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in a season Sunday when he eclipsed the century mark for a fourth time this year.
