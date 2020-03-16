The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons.
Baltimore also sends its 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Falcons. In turn, the Ravens receive Atlanta's second- and fifth-round picks in the upcoming draft.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the trade Monday afternoon. It becomes official Wednesday with the start of the new league year.
The first of Baltimore's two first-round draft picks in 2018, Hurst caught 30 passes for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year. He was an incredibly reliable pass-catcher as he was only targeted 39 times on the season.
In two professional season, Hurst has 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ravens drafted Hurst 25th overall after trading back twice in the first round. Seven picks later, they traded back into the first round to select quarterback Lamar Jackson 32nd.
The Ravens drafted tight end Mark Andrews in the third round of that year. Andrews has exceeded all expectations, being selected to a Pro Bowl in only his second season and emerging as one of the NFL's top talents as the position. Baltimore still has three tights ends on its roster in Andrews, Nick Boyle and Pat Ricard, a fullback who doubles in his role. Boyle is regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league and Andrews among the top pass catchers.
The Ravens now possess five picks over the first two days of the draft – one first-round selection, two seconds and two thirds.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
