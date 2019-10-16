The Baltimore Ravens acquired two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters through a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
The Ravens announced the trade Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore sent second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round draft pick to the Rams in exchange for Peters.
Peters was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and a first-team All-Pro in 2016. Since entering the league in 2015, his 24 interceptions are the most in the NFL. No other player has more than 18 picks over that span. Peters, 26, spent his first three seasons in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
The fifth-year cornerback played in all six games for the Rams this season and has two interceptions (with one returned for a touchdown), 14 tackles and four passes defensed.
Peters' addition will bolster a highly-touted Ravens secondary that has failed to meet expectations so far this season, largely because of a number of injuries. Baltimore lost nickelback Tavon Young to a neck injury before the season. Cornerback Jimmy Smith has not played since Week 1. Safeties Tony Jefferson and DeShon Elliott have been lost for the year to knee injuries in the past two weeks.
The Ravens were expected to have the league's best secondary this season, but currently rank 25th in the NFL against the pass.
Baltimore drafted Young in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He had a chance to assume a starting job this following the departure of inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, but he was beat out by fellow second year linebacker Chris Board, who went undrafted out of college one year earlier. Young still received plenty of playing time in the Ravens' first four games, but when Baltimore signed linebackers Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort two weeks ago, he was removed from the regular rotation. Young was a healthy scratch when the Ravens played the Steelers on Oct. 6.
