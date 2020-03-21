Ravens trade DE Chris Wormley to Steelers, continuing defensive line makeover

The Ravens traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Friday.
The deal is pending the passing of a physical.
Baltimore drafted Wormley out of Michigan in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 39 games and made 13 starts, but never materialized into a game-changing player.
The Ravens also sent their 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh. In return, Baltimore receives a fifth rounder in the 2021 draft in the rare intra-division trade. The arch-rivals have only completed one previous trade, back in 1997.
The primary reason for the trade was to save $2.1 million in cap space by removing Wormley's salary from the books.
Wormley's role was likely to reduce this season after the Ravens' defensive line overhaul of the past week. Baltimore traded for five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and signed free agent defensive tackle Michael Brockers to a three-year deal. The trio of Brandon Williams, Campbell and Brockers factors to be one of the NFL's best defensive fronts next season.
The Ravens confirmed a pair of previously reported transactions Friday morning as Baltimore announced the re-signings of defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis.
The Ravens signed both players during a mid-season defensive overhaul last year. Baltimore finished the season ranked fourth in total defense and fifth against the run despite a shaky beginning during its 2-2 start.
Ward and Ellis each return on one-year deals.
Ward joined the Ravens prior to a Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded seven tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits, but his impact along the defensive line was not properly exhibited by his stats.
Ellis appeared in four games for Baltimore last season after he was signed on Nov. 12.
Starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce signed a lucrative three-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.