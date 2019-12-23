OWINGS MILLS — Ravens coach John Harbaugh provided an answer Monday for the biggest question surrounding his team entering the regular season’s final week.
Having secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the Super Bowl, Harbaugh announced Baltimore will sit star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the team’s Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A host of other key players will also be inactive for the game, including guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Harbaugh provided a positive injury update on running back Mark Ingram, but ruled the Pro Bowler out against Pittsburgh.
“We won’t play Lamar. Marshal won’t play. Earl won’t play. Brandon Williams won’t play. After that, we’ll still decide as the week goes on,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I think one thing that’s important to understand is this is pro football, not college football. You can’t sit your starters in a game. That’s not how it works. You have up to seven options if you’re completely healthy. We don’t know exactly if we’ll completely healthy or not, but we’re very healthy so that does bode well. It will be an opportunity for some guys to play that have been inactive, so that’s a big plus for us to give some guys experience.”
NFL teams carry just 53 players on their active rosters and 47 must be active on game day.
Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will make his first start since the final week of the 2016 season, when he played for the Cleveland Browns.
Ingram suffered a calf injury during the second half of Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Browns – the victory that clinched the conference’s top seed for the Ravens with a game still to play.
“He has a mild-to-moderate calf strain. He won’t play this week. He probably wouldn’t play this week, no matter what the circumstance was with that calf strain. We’ll be looking for him to be ready in two weeks,” Harbaugh said. “It’s good news.”
Ingram surpassed 1,000 yards for the season earlier in the game, finishing with 55 yards on eight carries (6.9 average). He also caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown Sunday, one day after his 30th birthday.
Jackson eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing the previous week. He and Ingram became just the seventh teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season in NFL history and the first duo to accomplish the feat since 2009.
Besides setting the NFL record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, Jackson leads the league in touchdown passes with 36. The MVP frontrunner became the first quarterback in league history to throw for more than 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a season.
“I know he’ll be completely on board,” Harbaugh said of the decision to preserve Jackson for playoffs. “Yeah, he wants to play. I saw the press conference. I appreciated it. But one thing about Lamar and all of our guys, they’ll be 100 percent behind the guys who are playing and they’ll be doing everything they can do to get those guys prepared to play.”
Yanda, 35, is headed to his eighth Pro Bowl this season and was likely the easiest choice to rest in the finale. Thomas, 30, earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection this season.
While the Ravens stand nothing to gain or lose in Sunday’s game, it will be of critical importance for their fiercest rivals. The Steelers will make the playoffs if they beat Baltimore and the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans.
“Our plan will be all hands on deck to win the game with the guys who will be playing. They’ll be excited to play and we’ll be excited to play. It’s a rivalry game – it’s the Steelers,” Harbaugh said. “They have everything to play for. We recognize that and will looking to put our absolute best foot forward, play our best football game with the guys we will be playing with, which will be, for the most part, most of our football team with a few exceptions.”
Harbaugh emphasized that the Ravens have nearly three weeks to prepare for their next meaningful game, which will be played either Jan. 11 or 12 following the bye.
“We have a three-week opportunity between now and this game to get better. We need to be the best team going into that. We’re going to play a great football team, and then we’re going to hopefully earn the right to have home field in the championship game,” he said. “We haven’t earned that yet. We earned the No. 1 seed. People say you have home field throughout, but you only have home field throughout if you win the divisional game. You’ve got to earn the championship game.”
