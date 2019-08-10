OWINGS MILLS — First-round draft pick Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown took part in full-team drills for the first time as a member of the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Brown, a rookie wide receiver out of Oklahoma, has been eased slowly into action during training camp. He underwent Lisfranc surgery following the college football season.
“It felt pretty good. Good first day,” Brown said. “I feel like I'm moving pretty good out there.”
Brown had been limited to individual drills since making his practice debut July 31. The Ravens held a padless, non-contact practice Saturday, but Brown worked against a defender for the first time.
“You never know, the trainers kind of gage it and they were just telling me 'We'll see how he does and how much he can handle.' It seemed like he handled quite a bit,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “He was out there in quite a few drills. We'll see how he responds tomorrow. It's a good first step. I was happy to see it.”
Harbaugh said he did not know yet if Brown would play Thursday in the Ravens' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Brown said the decision would be up to the trainers.
Brown, the 25th-overall pick, caught five passed Saturday in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills, the first one coming on the fourth play of team sessions.
“Marquise got a little more work today than he has previously. He's still not completely ready to go.
He's been doing a great job of doing what we ask him to do. Today, from what I saw, he did a nice job,” wide receivers coach David Culley said. “He looked real fast. He didn't feel fast, but I told him that I didn't see anything that would say that he's been injured. He's not quite where he was before, but I like where he's at.”
Brown was withheld from organized team activities and minicamp before being limited to individual drills for the past week. He became close with the training staff over the past few months.
“They're all great people in there,” he said. “I've been here since I got drafted. I love those guys and they've got my back. I trust them.”
Brown was thrilled to line up against a defender for the first time since last fall, and the defense wasted no time to start the trash talk.
“They're always joking around. They were like 'You're Holly right now, you don't get the full name,'” Brown said. “I'm just trying to make some plays and earn my name.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.