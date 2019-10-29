The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to a one-year contract extension, the organization confirmed Tuesday morning on Twitter.
Reports of the deal surfaced Monday night. It is reported to be worth $6 million, fully guaranteed.
Snead, 27, was set to hit free agency following the season. The move keeps him in Baltimore for at least another year.
The wide receiver is in his second season with the Ravens. He was the team's leading receiver last season with 62 catches for 651 yards receiving. Those numbers have dipped this year, with 223 yards on 15 receptions and a pair of touchdowns.
Snead provides a veteran presence on a unit that aside from Seth Roberts is otherwise all on rookie contracts. The Ravens' other top two wide receivers are both rookies – Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin.
He also brings a sure set of hands and a fearlessness to make contested catches over the middle knowing a bit hit is looming.
“Grateful For Baltimore, Love being a Raven!” Snead tweeted Monday night after the deal was initially reported.
