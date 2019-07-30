The Baltimore Ravens signed free-agent quarterback Joe Callahan Monday night.
The 26-year-old journeyman was added to Baltimore's 90-man roster following Robert Griffin III's thumb injury that cause cause him to miss the remainder of the preseason. Griffin fractured the thumb on his throwing hand Saturday night at the stadium practice when he hit a defender on the helmet on during his follow through.
Callahan is expected to practice with the Ravens Wednesday morning. He will likely take third-team reps behind starter Lamar Jackson and rookie sixth-round pick Trace McSorley.
The Ravens waived linebacker Markus Jones in a corresponding move Tuesday.
Callahan has spent time with five NFL teams since going undrafted out of Division III Wesley (Del.) College in 2016. He has seen action in one regular-season game, attempting seven passes for the Green Bay Packers in 2017.
Callahan attended Holy Spirit High School (N.J.), where current Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman coached him in the same role during his sophomore season in 2008.
The Ravens practiced with only two quarterbacks on Sunday and Monday following Griffin's injury. Many teams carry four quarterbacks throughout training camp, so it was imperative that Baltimore add at least one more arm.
The Ravens reportedly contracted free agent Josh Johnson, who spent training camp with Baltimore in 2016, but he declined the offer knowing the backup job would belong to Griffin upon his return.
Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday morning that Baltimore would have another quarterback by Wednesday's practice, but declined to specify who it would be.
“I’ve been informed of what we’re doing, but what difference does it make?” he said. “There will be a guy in here on Wednesday, and he’ll be really good. If he’s really, really good, he’ll have a chance to make the team. You never know. That’s football.”
