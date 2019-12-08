ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It looked like Lamar Jackson would try to run it in himself, but as a Bills defender bore down on him, the Ravens' second-year quarterback flipped the ball to tight end Nick Boyle.
Boyle bobbled the pass as he fell to the ground, but ultimately maintained possession for a 3-yard touchdown reception. With the score, Baltimore set a franchise record for points in a season. Justin Tucker's extra point with 13:31 left in the first half put the Ravens at 416 points on the 2019 campaign.
The previous franchise record was 409 set in 2014. Baltimore entered Sunday's road game with 406 points on the season and tied the record with a 36-yard field goal by Tucker in the opening quarter.
The Ravens set the franchise mark for touchdowns in a season the previous week against the San Francisco 49ers. The touchdown was the second of Boyle's five-year career and Jackson's 26th passing touchdown of the year.
Jackson threw three touchdown passes on the day to lead Baltimore (11-2) to a 24-17 road win over the Buffalo Bills at New Era Stadium.
