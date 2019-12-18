The Baltimore Ravens tied an NFL record with 12 Pro Bowl selections, the league announced Tuesday night.
Only the 1973 Miami Dolphins have sent as many players to the NFL's annual all-star game.
The New Orleans Saints had the second-most players chosen with seven.
Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson led all players in fan voting to earn his first selection. He leads the NFL with 33 touchdown passes in a season in which he set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Jackson currently has 1,103 yards rushing and has thrown or rushed for an NFL-best 40 touchdowns.
Tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, fullback Pat Ricard and tackle Ronnie Stanley all earned their first Pro Bowl nods.
Long snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are both headed to their third Pro Bowls.
Running back Mark Ingram and cornerback Marcus Peters are also third-time selections, but both will be going as Ravens for the first time.
Safety Earl Thomas earns his seventh selection in his first season with Baltimore and guard Marshal Yanda was chosen for an eighth time, all with the Ravens.
Andrews' eight touchdown catches are the most amongst all NFL tight ends and are a franchise record for the position.
Humphrey has intercepted two passes, forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles, blocked a field goal and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns. The Ravens traded for Peters in Week 7, and the playmaking cornerback made an immediate impact by returning an interception for a touchdown in his first game. Peters has five interceptions on the season, returning three for touchdowns (two with Baltimore).
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has made 23 of 24 attempts this season.
Of Baltimore's 12 Pro Bowl selections, nine are homegrown players and included the Ravens' first-round draft picks from 2016-18 in Stanley, Humphrey and Jackson, respectively.
Punter Sam Koch and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were chosen as first alternates.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.