OWINGS MILLS — The winningest regular season in team history led to a franchise-record five Associated Press first-team All-Pro selections for the Ravens.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson received 47 of 50 votes for the quarterback position. The three remaining votes went to Seattle Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson. In each of the past six years, the first-team All-Pro quarterback also went on to win NFL Most Valuable Player.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley joined Jackson on the first-team offense, receiving 42 out of 50 votes.
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey were named first-team defensive backs with seven votes apiece. New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore and Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White were the first-team corners.
Kicker Justin Tucker earned first-team All-Pro for the fourth time of his career.
“It means a lot for the guys individually, but I also feel like it means a lot our team,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday. “They're absolutely team awards. Nobody in football accomplishes anything on their own. You always are a product of your team, your teammates. Those are the first guys to recognize that.”
Veteran right guard Marshal Yanda was selected to the second-team.
Jackson, Stanley and Humphrey all earned their first All-Pro selections. Peters is named for the third time in only five years in the league, including twice making the first-team. Tucker earned his fifth selection and his fourth to the first-team. Yanda makes his seventh overall appearance on the prestigious list.
