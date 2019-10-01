BALTIMORE — The identity of the Baltimore Ravens has long been found on the defensive side of the football.
Only last season, the normally vaunted Ravens defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL.
A quarter of the way through the 2019 campaign, the drop off can not be overstated. During Baltimore's 40-25 home loss to the Browns on Sunday, Cleveland gashed the Ravens defense for 530 total yards.
The Ravens have allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in back-to-back games after allowing 503 yards to the Kansas City Chiefs one week earlier.
“When I broke it down on Wednesday, I told the guys we had a brand to protect,” defensive tackle Michael Pierce said. “For a lot of reasons, we did not go out there and do it today, as well as last week. We've got some new parts that need to jell immediately, so we have to do a better job – front coverage and rushing. On all accord, obviously we weren't there today.”
Until Sunday, Baltimore had never allowed at least 500 yards in consecutive games in franchise history.
The 40 points by the Browns were the most by a visiting team in M&T Bank Stadium since the New England Patriots scored 41 in December, 2013.
Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield picked the Ravens ailing secondary apart, recording 342 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry left the game at the start of the fourth quarter, but not before catching eight passes for 167 yards. Backup tight end Ricky Seals-Jones recorded 82 yards receiving on only three catches and hauled in a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Landry caught a 65-yard pass thanks to some pathetic tackling attempts by the Ravens. Seals-Jones had a 59-yard reception behind a complete breakdown in coverage.
“Big plays,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said, blaming himself for the big gain allowed to Seals-Jones. “I talked to the guys last night. [Defensive coordinator] ‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] has a different player talk every Saturday, and I talked about family. With family, you can approach each other with anything, so I think we’ll have a coming-to-heart meeting on Monday, Tuesday or whenever. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Running back Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard dash to the end zone in the fourth quarter when the Ravens had just scored and converted a two-point conversion to pull within six, 24-18. Chubb went completely untouched to the end zone on a toss to the right.
“We just have to clean it up,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “When you have a gap control or a responsibility on a run play, you have to be there. When you have a coverage responsibility, you have to do it. That’s as simple as that. We’re not disciplined right now in that sense. We don’t do our assignment like we’re supposed to too many times. It’s costing us big plays.”
Safety Earl Thomas appeared to pull up around the 40-yard line and stop pursuing Chubb.
“I tried to get there and couldn't get there. It wasn't worth pulling my hamstring,” Thomas said. “I've been there before trying to chase DeAndre Hopkins down on a screen, pulled a hamstring and was out. I wasn't doing that today.”
Aside from his error in zone coverage that led to the big play to Seals-Jones, Humphrey was the lone bright spot defensively for Baltimore. The cornerback shadowed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. throughout the game and did not allow a reception by the star wideout until 7:22 remained in the final quarter. Beckham Jr. caught only two passes for 20 yards.
“We lost, so it is what it is when you lose,” Humphrey said of his individual success.
The Ravens were without defensive tackle Brandon Williams, one of their best run stoppers. Cornerback Jimmy Smith has not played since Week 1 and is expected to miss a couple more weeks with a knee injury. Nickel corner Tavon Young is out for the season with a neck injury.
Sunday's woeful showing can not be blamed on the absence of any one player.
The impact of several offseason departures on the defensive side of the ball is becoming impossible to ignore. The Ravens lost their top two sacks leaders from last year in outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs. Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets and Baltimore released safety Eric Weddle following last season.
Young edge rushers Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams and Jaylen Ferguson have not stepped up in place of Smith and Suggs to generate an adequate pass rush. The talent gap between Mosley and inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor, Kenny Young and Chris Board grows more evident each week, particularly in coverage. The Ravens thought they upgraded at the safety position by signing Thomas, but Weddle's ability to position and direct the entire defense prior to the snap is sorely missed.
“It’s frustrating as hell. It’s like you take another step back after you put in work, talked about certain situations, you made corrections and when we get out there and they still have success, it’s very frustrating,” Thomas said. “It’s a team sport. It’s all of us. We definitely have to keep believing, sticking together, have tough conversations if need be and move forward.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
