OWINGS MILLS — The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first of two joint practices Monday.
Third-round draft pick Miles Boykin left the field briefly with a leg injury. The rookie wide receiver was hurt during one-on-one drills when his legs became tangled with a Jaguars' defensive back. Boykin sat on a water cooler while a trainer looked at his leg. He then left the field and went inside the team's facility.
The scare was short-lived as Boykin returned minutes later. He made a catch later in practice.
“He got tangled up on a one-on-one, and they went in and looked at his leg, and he looks good,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “I was happy. I said a prayer, and it was answered with a ‘yes.’ It was good.”
Brown Jr. returning to form
His second NFL training camp did not begin as Orlando Brown Jr. had hoped.
Brown, along with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and outside linebacker Shane Ray, missed the first day of practice for failing their conditioning tests. All three players passed on their second try and joined their teammates for practice the following day.
“Orlando has worked hard at it, and it wasn’t like he was in bad shape. He was just heavy, and he’s done a really good job to knock that weight off,” Harbaugh said Monday after the Ravens' 10th practice of camp. “He still has a ways to go, not too far, but he’s moving his feet a lot better than he did early in camp. It’s a result of being lighter, and he’s doing a good job so far.”
Brown became the team's starting right tackle toward the end of his rookie season, but began training camp working with the second-team offense after his failed test. He has since rejoined the starters.
“I use everything in my life as motivation, good or bad. I’m happy to be out there right now, and I’m going to continue to work,” Brown said.
Lewis traded to Jets
The Ravens traded offensive linemen Alex Lewis to the Jets for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. The deal is pending a physical.
Lewis had announced earlier Monday on his Instagram page that he had been released.
A fourth-round pick in 2016, Lewis has struggled to stay healthy and has only played 20 games over three seasons. He had yet to practice this preseason as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.
