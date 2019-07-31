OWINGS MILLS — The Baltimore Ravens released wide receiver Jordan Lasley, head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.
“We'll give him a chance to move on and make it somewhere else. Appreciate all of Jordan's efforts, had a great conversation with him,” Harbaugh announced after practice Wednesday. “He's very motivated to get to the next place and prove himself. Wish him the best of luck.”
The Ravens drafted Lasley out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but the wide receiver was inactive for every game of his rookie season.
Lasley's release came two days after he was involved in an altercation during Monday's practice with defensive backs Cyrus Jones and Bennett Jackson. Harbaugh downplayed the incident on Monday and claimed Wednesday it had nothing to due with the decision to cut Lasley.
“He asked me the same thing, and it absolutely did not,” Harbaugh said. “To me, I don't even consider it a fight per se. We've never cut somebody for fighting anyway.”
He said Lasley, who too often failed to make routine catches, proved not to be a fit in Baltimore's offense.
“It's over a year now. I think just from a fit perspective in terms of what we're trying to do with our offense, other guys are going to be a better fit,” Harbaugh said. “I feel like [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] gave him an opportunity to get out with another team right now rather than wait. I told him, 'If we wait until the last cut, it's better for us, but it's not better for you.' He wanted to be here and he's a good guy, but this gives him an opportunity to step out and get a chance with somebody else.”
Shortly after his fight in Monday's practice, Lasley caught a touchdown pass and celebrated by hurling the football over the fence and into a nearby pond.
Lasley is the second wide receiver released by the Ravens in the first week of training camp, following Quincy Adeboyejo. Baltimore currently has one spot open on its 90-man roster.
