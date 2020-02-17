The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of vested veteran Tony Jefferson, the organization announced Friday afternoon.
“This is the worst part of this business,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Tony is the consummate teammate and someone who is respected by everyone for his leadership, determination, humility and toughness. He’s a friend to all and a true Raven. We know he’s going to beat this injury, and we will be cheering for him all along the way. We wish the very best to Tony and his family.”
The veteran safety played the last three seasons with the Ravens, though his 2019 campaign was cut short by an ACL injury suffered Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore's defense actually improved when former backup Chuck Clark replaced Jefferson in the starting lineup, resulting in a three-year contract extension for Clark last week which all but solidified Jefferson's impending release.
In 35 games as a Raven, Jefferson posted 174 tackles (120 solo), two interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“Tony is a tremendous leader, a true competitor, a team player and a family man,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement through the team. “His time here has been a blessing. We have the utmost respect for his professionalism and positive contributions to our team and the Baltimore community. We wish he and his family the best going forward.”
Jefferson was among the most respected players by his teammates and well-liked by fans. He instantly became a vocal leader on the defense upon signing in Baltimore as a free agent in 2017 and was among the team's hardest workers. When Clark signed his contract extension, Jefferson took to Twitter to publicly congratulate him, saying he “earned every penny,” even though he knew well it meant he was sure to be released soon after. He tweeted again when that day came, saying it was “all love” for Baltimore.
Jefferson spent his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He came to Baltimore as a top free agent signing in 2017, but never fully lived up to that billing with frequent lapses in coverage. The seven-year veteran was set to make more than $11 million in 2020. His release will save the Ravens $7 million.
Hurst suspended season's first four games
Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 season due to a violation of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, a league spokesperson said on Friday.
He will be allowed to take part in all preseason practices and games. The suspension begins Week 1 and Hurst will be eligible to return to the Ravens the day after their Week 4 game.
Hurst has been a valuable backup for Baltimore over his six-year career because of his versatility. The do-it-all lineman has started games at four different positions along the offensive line.
