The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed return specialist De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal.
The team announced the transaction in a tweet Saturday morning.
Baltimore signed Thomas in Week 10 of last season after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens had released ineffective return specialist Cyrus Jones.
Thomas appeared in eight games for the Ravens, returning 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 average) and 10 kickoffs for 166 yards (16.6). Offensively, he caught one pass for six yards and had a single carry for a yard.
Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. His best season came as a rookie, when he caught 23 passes for 156 yards and 14 times for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas was set to hit free agency next week with the start of the new league year. The Ravens will likely bring in more options to compete for the returner job during training camp.
