For the fourth time this season, Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The Ravens’ quarterback threw five touchdown passes during Baltimore’s 45-6 dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. He completed 15-of-20 pass attempts for 169 yards without throwing an interception. Jackson finished with a 139.4 passer rating and also rushed eight times for 95 yards.
The second-year quarterback led six touchdown drives before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens’ offense has been so potent that it has only punted twice in the last three games – and backup quarterback Robert Griffin III had already replaced Jackson both times.
Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in three of four weeks during November. The one time he did not take home the award was following his four passing touchdown performance during a 41-7 win over the Houston Texans.
The 22-year-old is the first player to win a weekly award four times in a single season since Cam Newton received five honors in 2015. Newton and Tom Brady are tied for the most in a single campaign with five.
Jackson has emerged as the frontrunner in the MVP debate. He would be the youngest player to win the league’s highest individual honor if he manages to do so.
Jackson is currently 163 yards shy of Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback. With five games to play and averaging nearly 80 yards rushing per game, Jackson is on pace to shatter it.
