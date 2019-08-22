PHILADELPHIA — Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has the night off Thursday as the Ravens face the Philadelphia Eagles in the third preseason game for both teams.
Rookie Trace McSorley started under center for Baltimore. The Penn State alum was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in April.
Jackson started both of Baltimore's first two preseason games, playing the entire first quarter in each. Head coach John Harbaugh chose to play it safe with his second-year franchise quarterback. The Ravens entered the night with three of their starting five offensive linemen injured. Star right guard Marshal Yanda has been shut down for the preseason with the goal of being healthy for when Baltimore opens its season Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Jermaine Eluemunor both left the team's joint practice with the Eagles early Monday. Eluemunor rode off on a cart.
The joint practices Monday and Tuesday likely helped make Harbaugh's decision even easier as Jackson received valuable reps against a different defense in a controlled atmosphere.
Starting wide receiver Willie Snead IV and top three running backs Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon also received the night off Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
