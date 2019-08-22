PHILADELPHIA — Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson had the night off Thursday and the rest of the Ravens had their preseason game with the Eagles shortened by weather.
Rookie Trace McSorley started under center for Baltimore during its 26-15 exhibition win at Lincoln Financial Field. The game was called with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter due to a lightning strike that sent both teams to the locker rooms and fans to the concourse.
“It was [unanimous]. [Eagles coach] Doug [Pederson] and I had the exact same feeling. I know all the players on both sides felt that way, all the coaches felt that way," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Sending the guys out there after sitting in the air conditioning – it was going to be a long time – would have just been crazy. It would have been a risk for injury. We all felt the same way about it. It was a good decision. I thought the league did a great job. The common sense of it was really good.”
A lightning delay came shortly after 10 p.m. and the decision to call the game was announced about 20 minutes later.
"We were discussing a lot of things," Pederson said. "We had to get league approval for them to terminate the game."
Jackson started both of Baltimore's first two preseason games, playing the entire first quarter in each. Harbaugh likely chose to play it safe with his second-year franchise quarterback because the Ravens entered the night with three of their starting five offensive linemen injured.
“I don't really want to attach any reasons to it," he said. "It's not like he's got any major injury or anything like that, if that's what you're thinking. There's a lot of reasons for doing stuff like that."
Star right guard Marshal Yanda has been shut down for the preseason with the goal of being healthy for when Baltimore opens its season Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Jermaine Eluemunor both left the team's joint practice with the Eagles early Monday. Eluemunor rode off on a cart.
Despite sitting out Thursday night, Jackson returns home after a valuable week of work. He received countless reps against a talented Eagles' defense Monday and Tuesday.
Starting wide receiver Willie Snead IV and top three running backs Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon also received the night off.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter for live updates: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.