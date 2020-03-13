The Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Matthew Judon, the team announced Friday.
The NFL deadline to tag a player iss Monday. The move prevents the team's best pass rusher from hitting free agency and gives the two sides more time to agree to a long-term deal.
The franchise tag is projected to be worth more than $16 million for outside linebackers for the 2020 season.
Judon is coming off his first Pro Bowl season in which he recorded a career-best 9.5 sacks. He led the Ravens in sacks, tackles for loss (40) and forced fumbles (four). His 33 quarterback hits were the NFL's fourth most. The Ravens finished the 2019 season ranked fourth in total defense and third in points allowed.
In four years since being drafted in the fifth round out of Division II Grand Valley State, Judon has amassed 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He has Baltimore's most sacks and tackles for loss over the past three seasons with 24.5 and 41, respectively.
Judon reportedly told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he would have preferred to reach a long-term deal for stability reasons, but that he understood the business aspect of the move.
The Ravens lost their top two pass rushers following the 2018 season and chose not to risk a repeat. Baltimore ranked 21st in the league with just 37 sacks last year.
Judon becomes just the seventh player in Ravens history to receive the franchise tag and first since kicker Justin Tucker in 2016. The last five (Chris McAlister in 2004; Terrell Suggs in 2009; Haloti Ngata in 2011; Ray Rice in 2012 and Tucker) all reached long-term deals with Baltimore.
The possibility remains that the Ravens could trade Judon before the NFL Draft to a team willing to offer a high pick and with the cap space to take on his lofty salary.
