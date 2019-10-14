OWINGS MILLS — Ravens safety DeShon Elliott will likely miss the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Elliott suffered a knee injury Sunday during Baltimore's 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
“I do have bad news with DeShon Elliott. It looks like he's going to be out for the year, unfortunately,” Harbaugh said. “It's just way worse than we thought it was going to be and the doctors thought after the game. That's preliminary but it sounded like they were pretty confident that it wasn't good, so we'll go with that until further notice. So we'll have to find a replacement there and move forward.”
The Ravens lost starting safety Tony Jefferson to a season-ending knee injury one week earlier, which led to Elliott playing a career-high 27 snaps Sunday. Chuck Clark replaced Jefferson as the starting strong safety and played all 59 defensive snaps while wearing the green dot on his helmet indicating that he had the speaker in his helmet to relay play calls from the defensive coordinator.
Elliott's injury leaves the Ravens with Clark and Earl Thomas as the only true safeties on the roster, though defensive backs Anthony Levine and Maurice Canady have some experience at the position.
Harbaugh said the Ravens “very possibly” will look outside the organization to bring in another safety. Baltimore signed safety A.J. Howard to its practice squad last week.
Elliott, a sixth-round draft pick out of Texas in 2018, is off to a difficult start to his career. Last season, he missed his entire rookie year with a broken arm suffered during the preseason. This year, his season ends only six games in.
Brown, Onwuasor and Canady are 'day to day'
Cornerback Maurice Canady was also shaken up Sunday. Harbaugh said Monday Canady hurt his hamstring.
“We don't know to what degree,” Harbaugh said. “Probably day to day. See how he does Wednesday, Thursday.”
First-round draft pick Marquise Brown and starting inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor both missed Sunday's game against the Bengals. Harbaugh said they each had a chance to play, but the decision was made that neither was fully ready.
“I would say they’re day to day. If we see them practicing as the week goes on, we’ll be confident that they can play,” Harbaugh said. “They both have ankles that they’re dealing with, and those things just heal kind of when they heal. They had a chance. Last week, I was told they had a chance with the game. After Friday, it didn’t look as good. We just didn’t feel they were there, and they weren’t. If they practice, I think they’ll play. If they don’t, I think they probably won’t.”
