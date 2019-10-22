Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee will likely miss the remainder of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
McPhee was injured Sunday during Baltimore's road win over the Seattle Seahawks – the biggest victory of the season to date.
“It looks like he has a torn triceps, so if he has a torn triceps, which I believe he does, that'll preclude the rest of the season,” Harbaugh said.
McPhee becomes the third defensive player lost for the season in as many weeks. Safeties Tony Jefferson and DeShon Elliott suffered knee injuries in each of the previous two games.
McPhee, 30, was second on the team with three sacks so far this season. The veteran linebacker had also assumed the role of a vocal leader on Baltimore's defense this year, the first of his second stint with the franchise.
McPhee began his career with the Ravens before spending the previous four years with the Chicago Bears. He had been enjoying a bounce-back year after failing to record a sack last season.
“He wanted to prove himself. He wanted to get back on track and demonstrate that he still could play,” Harbaugh said. “And to do it here, to be the leader that he was, he's been instrumental. He's been instrumental with the young guys. He's been a very good player for us. I see no reason why he can't recover from a triceps injury and be back next year stronger than ever.”
Ravens waive Justin Bethel
Baltimore released special teams star Justin Bethel Monday with the intention of recouping a compensatory draft pick.
Releasing Bethel by Week 10 should result in the Ravens regaining a fourth-round comp pick that had been lost when the Tennessee Titans waived former Baltimore defensive end Brent Urban this week.
Bethel has made six special teams tackles and recovered one fumble this season. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his special teams play.
“Justin Bethel, unfortunately, had to be released because of a funky rule that the NFL has with these compensatory picks, and a judgment has to be made, in terms of for the future as well,” Harbaugh said. “That's tough for us because he's playing [so well]. I told him I think he's the best special teams player in the NFL, and he's playing that way. So, that's going to be a blow, and we're going to have to find a way to overcome that.”
