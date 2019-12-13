BALTIMORE — On the Ravens' eighth offensive play of the game, Lamar Jackson set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season.
Jackson entered Baltimore's Thursday night game against the New York Jets 23 yards shy of Michael Vick's previous mark of 1,039 set in 2006.
Jackson gained 20 yards on his first rush of the game, leaving himself just three shy of the record. He ran for two yards later in the series, needing just one more. Three plays later, Jackson rushed to his right for a gain of 5 yards, setting a new mark for rushing yards in a season by an NFL quarterback with 1,044.
“[Vick was] my favorite player growing up. It's amazing,” Jackson said. “I'm going to cherish that forever and just got to keep it going. Records are meant to be broken, like he said. I heard him say that. It's an honor for me to do it.”
Running back Mark Ingram scored a 6-yard touchdown the following play.
Jackson ran the ball eight times for 86 yards on the night to bring his rushing total for the year to 1,103.
“I don’t think I care, really. Michael Vick is great,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I love how he’s supported Lamar. That’s been the best part of it, how he has been in Lamar’s corner from Day One. And it just really says a lot about our sport and about these guys. But it’s really, it’s something that I’m sure Lamar, as he says, he’ll look back on some day fondly. But right now, he has other things to think about.”
On the night he set a league rushing record, Jackson was sensational throwing the ball to lead the Ravens to a 42-21 prime time win. The second-year quarterback completed 15-of-23 pass attempts for 212 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. He exited with more than half of the fourth quarter remaining and a quarterback rating of 134.4.
Jackson's fifth touchdown pass of the night – a 10-yarder to Ingram out of the backfield – was his 33rd on the year, tying the franchise record set by Vinny Testaverde in 1996.
“That’s hat’s off to the tight ends, the running backs, Pat Ricard, the fullback, the receivers, because it’s them,” Jackson said. “They’re catching the passes and scoring the touchdowns.”
Jackson entered Thursday with an NFL-best 28 touchdown passes before putting on his five-score show. He became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw five touchdown passes in a game three different times in a single season. Jackson is the only quarterback in the league this year to throw at least four touchdown passes in four different games, and the only to toss three touchdowns in seven games.
Jackson ran for at least 85 yards while throwing five touchdown passes for the second time this season. The feat had only been done once in NFL history prior to this year.
“It’s special. It’s just a blessing to be a part of it,” Ingram said. “I thank the good Lord for putting me here, and it’s a special thing to be able to witness ‘L.J.’ accomplish special things – franchise record for TD passes, the league record for QB rushing yards. So, I’m just happy for ‘L.J.’ He deserves it. He’s a hard worker.”
Jackson has been considered the MVP frontrunner for several weeks, but he put even more distance between himself and the competition for the NFL's highest individual honor Thursday.
“Without a doubt,” defensive tackle Michael Pierce said. “He is doing all these amazing things, and he is leading us like nothing I have ever seen. He is amazing. I am at a loss for words, obviously, it happens rarely, but he is amazing. If he doesn’t get it, I will be surprised.”
The Ravens are rewriting the franchise record book this year behind Jackson. Having already set the mark for points and touchdowns in a season prior to Thursday, Baltimore set a team rushing record with 2,830 yards during the win over New York. The previous record was 2,674, held by the 2003 team that included more than 2,000 yards from Jamal Lewis.
Mark Andrews set a franchise record with eight touchdown passes by a tight end, breaking the mark of seven held by Todd Heap and Dennis Pitta, when he hauled in a 1-yarder from Jackson early in the second quarter.
