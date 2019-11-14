OWINGS MILLS — There was an overflow of media members Wednesday inside the Under Armour Performance Center.
They came from outlets across the country to cover the talk of the NFL – the red-hot Ravens and second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson has the Ravens on a five-game win streak, in first place in the AFC North and second overall in the AFC. The 22-year-old has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week each of the last two weeks and three times in the first nine games of the year. Jackson took home the FedEX Air Player of the Week for a second time, the league announced Thursday. He leads the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in a city long-defined by its fierce defenses.
The nation has taken notice.
“Lamar is the quarterback of our team,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “It starts with the quarterback. We know that. He knows that. We’ve talked about that. That’s what he signed up for. And I believe he’s prepared for it. We help in any way we can along the way. The team helps.
“The team has Lamar’s back. They’ve told him that. ‘We have your back.’ So, just as quickly as they start patting you on the back, they’re going to slice your Achilles, just like that. We all understand how that works. That’s just the nature of it, so we just have to have each other’s back.”
Jackson has continued to say the same thing as awards and attention keep coming his way. He only cares about winning a Super Bowl.
“A lot of fans ‘DM’ me. They let me know how much excitement there is, but it’s just a team game,” he said Wednesday. “It’s not me doing this. It’s all of us; all of us are doing it.”
During Baltimore’s 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson became only the second quarterback in NFL history to post a perfect passer rating twice in a season as he went 15-of-17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
But it was his jaw-dropping, 47-yard touchdown run that has been played on repeat on sports shows since the game ended.
“You’ve got to go into the archives to see something better than that. That was special,” running back Mark Ingram said. “He made the right read, got away from Carlos Dunlap, hit the safety, dead-legged him, three guys pursuing, he spun inside of them and the acceleration just to get the end zone. Yeah, got to go into the archives to see something better than that. It was wild.”
Video surfaced after the game of Ingram leading a group of Ravens fans in Cincinnati in an “M-V-P” chant directed at Jackson. Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium had chanted the same three letters the previous week after Jackson’s second rushing touchdown capped the Ravens’ primetime win over the New England Patriots.
Ingram was able to have a bit of fun with it Sunday because he doesn’t fear the hype getting to Jackson’s head. He has remained impressively grounded for someone his age despite the limelight.
“He doesn’t care what people say about him. He remembers what people counted him out and doubted him,” Ingram said. “He’s humble, focused on putting this team in position for success.”
Tight end Mark Andrews, who caught two of Jackson’s three touchdown passes against the Bengals, had the same assessment of Jackson.
“Obviously, Lamar is our leader. We follow him,” Andrews said. “He’s done a great job of staying humble with all this spotlight and buzz and people kind of catching on to the type of the player that he can be. He’s done a great job of staying true to himself and playing for his teammates.”
Jackson is on pace to shatter Michael Vick’s quarterback rushing record. He has become one of the faces of a new generation of NFL quarterback – with the likes of Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. The stationary pocket passers are being replaced with mobile, dual-threat quarterbacks.
Two of the best young talents of the next generation will go head-to-head Sunday when the Ravens host Watson and the Houston Texans. Besides featuring a pair of young MVP candidates at quarterback, the game will be between two division leaders and have major playoff implications.
Jackson and Watson have met in a highly-anticipated game before. Back in 2016, Jackson led Louisville into Clemson for a battle between two Top 5 teams and two of college football’s best quarterbacks. They put on a show, though it was Watson’s Tigers who came away with a 42-36 win.
Jackson won the Heisman Trophy that season. Watson won the national championship.
Watson was a first-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson went in 2018.
“He’s a great guy, down-to-earth guy, tremendous football player. We all have seen it week-in, week-out, and I can’t wait to see him again,” Jackson said of Watson, also remembering the painful loss from a couple years ago. “He was just doing Deshaun Watson things – scoring touchdowns, making incredible throws. They came out with the victory.”
Jackson was asked about the similarities in their games.
“No, I play Lamar Jackson ball. I don’t play anybody-else ball,” he said.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.