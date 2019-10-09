OWINGS MILLS — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The NFL announced the weekly award Wednesday morning.
Tucker hit all four of his field goal attempts Sunday during Baltimore's 26-23 overtime win over the Steelers Sunday in Pittsburgh's Heinz Field, including the game-winning 46-yard kick in overtime. He also made a 48-yard try with 10 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period.
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has won 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards in his eight-year career.
“I think it's really cool. I think it speaks more to our success as a whole field goal unit, not just myself kicking the ball,” Tucker said. “[Long snapper] Morgan [Cox] does an excellent job week in and week out. [Punter/holder] Sam [Koch] does an excellent job week in and week out. I've joked about this before that I'm just a system kicker.”
Tucker becomes the second Raven to capture a weekly award this season as quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Baltimore's 59-10 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.
