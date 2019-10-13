BALTIMORE — Add one more to Justin Tucker's lengthy list of accolades.
With a 40-yard field goal in the first minute of the second quarter Sunday, the Ravens placekicker became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career points. Tucker's first field goal of the day gave Baltimore a 17-7 lead over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium and left him at an even 1,000 points for his career.
Tucker, 29, reached the millenium milestone in his 118th career game. He also holds the title of being the most accurate kicker in NFL history and the only to make more than 90 percent of his career attempts.
Tucker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the 10th time in his career following his performance in Pittsburgh one week earlier, in which he went 4-for-4 on attempts, including the game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation and the winner in overtime.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.