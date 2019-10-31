Justin Tucker took home two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards in October. It’s only logical the Baltimore Ravens’ kicker would win AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, too.
Tucker received the accolade Thursday morning for an October in which he made all 10 of his field goal attempts and went 7-for-7 on extra points.
Tucker’s first Player of the Week award came following a win in Pittsburgh in which he kicked a 48-yard field goal to force overtime and made from 46 yards in the extra session to win. The second followed a home win over the Cincinnati Bengals where he went 3-for-3 on field goal tries and became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career points.
Tucker, 29, has won Player of the Month a record seven times. For the season, the most accurate kicker in NFL history is 16-for-16 on field goal attempts and 20-for-20 for extra points.
