OWINGS MILLS — When the New England Patriots pay a visit, how to slow legendary quarterback Tom Brady is usually the first thing on any coaches mind.
But this year – even with as good as the 42-year-old quarterback is still managing to play – it might be the Patriots defense keeping Ravens head coach John Harbaugh awake as Baltimore prepares to host New England in prime time Sunday night.
“I see a lot of turnovers to start with. They're creating an incredible amount of turnovers, especially early in games. But the basis of it to me is they're an old-school defense. They're a big, strong defense,” Harbaugh said. “They'll play a good mix of man and zone but mostly man in the back end. They have cover guys back there that can cover exceptionally well. [They have] a lot of experience in the back end, as well, so they know what they're doing. They play with good technique. It's just a very solid defense, a very physical defense, too.”
The undefeated Patriots have surrendered the fewest points and second fewest yards in the NFL this season. They have also forced the most turnovers, taking the ball away from opponents 25 times through eight games. New England's defense has scored the same number of touchdowns (four) as it has allowed. And the defending Super Bowl champions lead the league in sacks.
During last Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, the Patriots became the first team in nine years to force a turnover on three straight plays. Their 19 interceptions are nine more than any team has this season.
“They’re veterans. They all run to the ball,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Everything sticks out: defensive line, front seven, the secondary. The secondary is where it’s at. They have what, 19 interceptions? That’s crazy.”
Jackson will present a challenge New England has not faced yet this season. The Patriots have harassed quarterbacks with relentless pressure through creatively disguised blitzes and blanketing coverage on wide receivers, but no quarterback has had the ability to beat them with his running ability the way Jackson can.
New England head coach Bill Belichick said Jackson is impossible to prepare for because no team has a player to emulate his skillset in practice.
“We don’t have a guy. I don’t know if anybody else in the league has a guy, either,” Belichick said Tuesday on a conference call with Baltimore media. “He’s a very talented player with a great skillset that’s unique. So, that will be a big challenge for us to try to do that, no question.”
Belichick is considered the greatest defensive mind in the history of football. He thrives at eliminating his opponents' greatest strength. No team changes its systems week to week like New England does.
The Ravens think Jackson might be the antidote to his mad genius.
“Lamar changes every game,” tight end Nick Boyle said. “We'll see how good they are once we play them. I don't think they've seen anything like our offense or like Lamar. He's a special player.”
Belichick will undoubtedly have a plan in place to stop Jackson. Whether the Patriots are able to wrap him up is another matter.
“I’m just happy I never have to tackle that guy. He is very fast, very hard to tackle,” Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “I’m excited to see what they come up with to stop him and how Lamar beats it.”
