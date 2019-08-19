PHILADELPHIA — The Ravens held their first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles Monday.
Five players, including three projected starters, dealt with injury issues during the hot afternoon practice at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex.
Guard Jermaine Eluemunor was carted off the field. The third-year offensive linemen appeared to have a hold on the starting left guard spot. The position was one of Baltimore's most unstable and up for grabs entering training camp, but Eluemunor played more offensive snaps than any other play during Thursday's preseason win over the Green Bay Packers seemed on track to be the team's Week 1 starter.
Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running back Mark Ingram, the Ravens' best offensive acquisition in free agency, both spent portions of Monday's practice on the sideline. Undrafted rookie defensive tackle Gerald Willis left the field early into practice and undrafted rookie linebacker Otaro Alaka limped to the sideline at one point.
Head coach John Harbaugh did not provide an update on any of the injuries, including for rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin, who missed a second-consecutive day of practice.
Wide receivers Boykin and Seth Roberts, running backs Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards, offensive linemen Randin Crecelius and Greg Senat, guard Marshal Yanda, cornerbacks Tavon Young and Iman Marshall and linebackers Chris Board, Shane Ray and Nicholas Grigsby all did not practice against Philadelphia Monday.
'Hollywood' Brown faces opposing defense
There was a bit of positive news along the injury front, too.
Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who the Ravens' drafted 25th overall in April, faced defensive backs from another team Monday for the first time.
Baltimore has taken it slow with Brown, easing him back into full swing as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery. He was held out of team drills when the Ravens held joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago and did not play in either of the first two preseason games.
“He basically practiced for the first time in a more aggressive setting,” Harbaugh said. “I saw a guy that was practicing for a first time, so we'll see on tape. He just needs to get accustomed to it. It's all new for him – the speed of it, the thinking, lining up, running the right route. He's got a way to go with all of that. I'm confident he'll get there.”
Taking part in 11-on-11 drills against the Eagles could suggest Brown may make his preseason debut when the teams meet Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Harbaugh spent nine years as the Eagles special teams coach before transitioning to defensive backs coach for one season. He became head coach of the Ravens the next year.
“Appreciate the Eagles' hospitality. Obviously a first-rate organization, [owner]Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie right on down through everybody else. Doug has been great. I thought the players were great, coaches were great. We got a lot of great work done and we're happy we came,” Harbaugh said. “I think the tempo ramps up a little bit. You get different guys, different schemes. I do think it notches over one or two clicks, which is good for you. It was good for us. This is a really talented football team, the Eagles, so we get a chance to see some really good players and see some guys who are practicing hard and fast. Our goal is to be a better team two days from now than we were today.”
