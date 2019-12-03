The Ravens signed fullback and defensive tackle Patrick Ricard to a contract extension that will keep the two-way player in Baltimore through 2021, the organization announced Tuesday.
Ricard, in his third season since going undrafted out of Maine, has developed from a project prospect into a vital piece of the Ravens' offense. He played exclusively on the defensive line in college, but he has transitioned well to playing a majority of his snaps on the other side of the ball. Ricard's big frame has led him to become one of the best blockers on Baltimore's No. 1-ranked rushing attack one year after he was a healthy scratch from the team's final six games in 2018.
Ricard was set to become a restricted free agent following the season.
The Ravens also activated safety Brynden Trawick off injured reserve Tuesday. Trawick has not played since suffering an elbow injury Week 2. He will be eligible to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Trawick made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as a special teams player as a member of the Tennessee Titans.
