The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced Saturday.
The deal is for three years and worth $42 million with $32 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. Peters was set to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, but will now remain in Baltimore through 2022 under his new contract.
The Ravens made a midseason trade on October 15 to acquire Peters from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick. In his first game with Baltimore, he returned an interception for a touchdown to help his new team beat the Seahawks in Seattle.
Peters has three interceptions in nine games with Baltimore, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He also made the game-winning deflection on fourth down in the final minutes of a road win against the Bills.
After batting the pass away in Buffalo to seal the win, Peters celebrated by grabbing a beer from a fan in the first row and pouring it into his mouth. He was fined $14,000 by the NFL for the act, a minuscule amount in relation to his new mega-contract.
Peters, 26, has five interceptions on the season, including three pick-sixes.
In only his fifth season, the ballhawking cornerback was selected to his third Pro Bowl this year. He has already been named All-Pro twice. Peters' 27 career interceptions are the most of any player since he entered the NFL in 2015.
Peters was one of several players the Ravens added defensively after getting off to a slow start to the season. He has helped the unit improve drastically over the course of the year, and Baltimore has not lost a game since the trade.
Peters' contract extension ensures one or the NFL's best cornerback tandems will remain together for at least two more years. Fellow Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey is in the third season of his rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year option.
