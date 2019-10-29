OWINGS MILLS — The bye week came at the right time for the Baltimore Ravens.
Head coach John Harbaugh expects the team to be at nearly full strength Sunday Night when they host the undefeated New England Patriots.
That means rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith and starting inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor could all return.
“They’re on track,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We’ll see how it goes this week. I’m pretty confident that they’ll be there, but you never know.”
Smith’s return is especially well-timed with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady coming to town this weekend.
“It’s exciting anytime you get your guys back. We want to have guys that can cover. That’s important to us. We’ve got guys that can cover,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously, adding Marcus is a big plus for us, and it makes up a little bit for the injury shortfall. But getting Jimmy back – it’s been a long time now. He played what, seven, eight, nine plays in the Miami game and has been out since? And he had a really good training camp, so if we could get him back, that’d be huge for us.”
Smith has been out since sustaining an MCL sprain in the season opener against the Dolphins.
Brown and Onwuasor have both missed consecutive games with ankle injuries. The Ravens signed two inside linebackers in recent weeks in Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, who have played well in starting roles. Onwuasor will return to the rotation, but it will be interesting to see if his role changes at all.
Brown, Baltimore’s first-round draft pick this year, is the team’s best deep threat. He has 21 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns so far in his rookie year.
His return would be extremely welcome to help the Ravens stretch New England’s vaunted defense. The Patriots have allowed the fewest points and second fewest yards in the NFL this season while forcing the most turnovers.
Harbaugh also provided an update Monday on slot cornerback Tavon Young, who has been on injured reserve all season with a disk injury in his neck. Young had successful surgery.
“He had his surgery. I was told it went well,” Harbaugh said.
