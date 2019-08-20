PHILADELPHIA — The Ravens and Eagles concluded their joint practices Tuesday and will meet Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in the third preseason game for both teams.
Baltimore had 12 players miss practice, including first-round draft pick Marquise Brown. The rookie wide receiver practiced in Monday's joint practice and took part in 11-on-11 drills, lining up against defensive backs from another team for the first time. The Ravens have been extra cautious in bringing Brown back following foot surgery, holding him out of the two previous preseason games and giving him periodic days off since he made his training camp debut on July 31. His absence Tuesday makes it unclear whether or not Brown will make his preseason debut Thursday night.
Fellow rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin, the Ravens' third-round pick, returned Tuesday after sitting out of practice Sunday and Monday. Boykin has consistently been one of Baltimore's best offensive players throughout training camp.
In addition to Brown, offensive linemen Randin Crecelius, Greg Senat, Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley and Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerbacks Tavon Young and Iman Marshall, linebackers Chris Board and Otaro Alaka, defensive tackle Gerald Willis and wide receiver Seth Roberts missed practice Tuesday.
Stanley and Eluemunor were injured during practice Monday, and the latter left the field in a cart.
Along with Boykin, running backs Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards and linebackers Shane Ray and Nicholas Grigsby returned Tuesday after missing practice the previous day.
Two Ravens – linebackers Tyus Bowser and Patrick Onwuasor – left practice early. Bowser eventually returned to the field, but did not participate.
Harbaugh, Pederson in favor of playing fewer preseason games
Both head coaches responded to questions regarding the benefits of joint practices and the possibility of having them replace a preseason game.
“I think the joint practices are really good. We had two great days,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “Very physical, very hot, and no issues really. I mean, you might've had a little shoving match or a little talking going on here, but it was all in good fun. I just felt like we got a lot of work done, so I wouldn't be opposed to that at all. I'm on record, 'How many of these preseason games do you really need to play?' I also understand there's a lot to the bargaining process.”
The biggest scuffle of the day two days happened Tuesday and involved Ravens offensive lineman Isaiah Williams and a couple of Eagles defenders. The situation was quickly diffused.
“I think that's the trend. I think that's where we're going. I think that's the way the league is heading. I like it. I think the players like it,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “We get to control the environment and sometimes you don't get those in games. You don't get that situation in a game and this way we can control that and work on specific things and get some really good work done with our starters.”
Jackson bounces back
Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson bounced back from an uneven practice Monday with an impressive effort on Tuesday.
He shined most during red-zone work, throwing touchdown passed to Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews and Chris Moore.
“I watched film. I saw a lot of incompletions, and I tried to turn them into completions today,” Jackson said. “That’s all I did. Guys got open, guys caught the ball, and we just had success.”
Jackson's most electric play Tuesday came when he tucked the ball and ran during team drills. He juked Eagles linebacker L.J. Fort so badly that he fell to the ground, garnering quite a reaction from both sidelines.
Jackson did throw one interception during practice as Eagles defensive lineman Vinny Curry made a shockingly athletic diving catch.
Backup quarterback Trace McSorley had a rough day with three interceptions, including two on back-to-back plays.
Carli Lloyd hits 55-yard field goal
Soccer star and die-hard Eagles fan Carli Lloyd of the United States Women's National Team attended practice at the NovaCare Complex Tuesday. Afterward, she drilled a 55-yard field goal as Ravens long-snapper Morgan Cox hiked the ball to holder Sam Koch. Kicking coach Randy Brown looked impressed.
Thank you to the @Eagles for having me out! Thanks to @JustinTuck @jake_elliott22 @MayorRandyBrown for the good time and tips! 🏈 🎯 #55yd pic.twitter.com/owZ16f46Th— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 20, 2019
