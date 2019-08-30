The Ravens announced 11 cuts Friday ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline to trim rosters to 53 players, highlighted by wide receiver Michael Floyd and outside linebacker Shane Ray.
Baltimore announced the moves Friday afternoon. Shortly after, reports surfaced that the Ravens will waive defensive tackle Willie Henry, too. The team will not make Henry’s release official until Saturday, according to a report from NFL Network, keeping open the possibility of trading him.
Henry was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan in 2016. He had a strong second season the following year, but played in only three games in 2018.
Henry never seemed to regain his form this preseason, making just a single tackle. The Ravens will move on from him a year before his rookie deal expires, despite a lack of depth of interior pass rushers. His release was by far the biggest surprise of the Ravens’ moves Friday.
Floyd and Ray are both former first round draft picks who signed with Baltimore this offseason. Neither will land on the waiver wire because they have been in the NFL for more than four years.
Floyd emerged late after a slow start to training camp and had a strong game last Thursday in Philadelphia, catching a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Trace McSorley, but was held out of the finale against Washington. Second-year wide receiver Jaleel Scott’s emergence likely landed him the roster spot Floyd was competing for.
Ray, a 2012 first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, has failed to live up to his draft billing early in his career. The outside linebacker had only one sack in each of the last two seasons in Denver and managed just a half sack through four preseason games with the Ravens. Baltimore signed Ray hoping he could help revamp a pass rush that lost outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith.
The Ravens also waived quarterback Joe Callahan, wide receivers Jalyen Smith and Joe Horn Jr., offensive linemen Patrick Vahe, Darrell Williams and Isaiah Williams, inside linebacker Silar Stewart, kicker Elliott Fry and long snapper Matthew Orzech.
