OWINGS MILLS — The Baltimore Ravens have received requests from teams aiming to fill head coaching vacancies to interview coordinators Greg Roman and Don 'Wink' Martindale.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday the Cleveland Browns filed a request to interview Roman, Baltimore's offensive coordinator. Martindale, the defensive coordinator, confirmed Tuesday the New York Giants did the same for him.
“They've turned in a slip for me,” Martindale said when asked if a time for the interview has been set up. “Until I talk to somebody … I know they turned a slip in, and that's as far as I know. I haven't talked to anybody yet.”
Roman's answer was similar when questioned about when he may speak to the Browns' brass, which parted with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday.
“I really don't handle that type of thing. Right now, my time is filled with film watching, hitting the rewind button, and my pen is moving furiously across yellow paper,” he said.
NFL teams are allowed to interview coaching candidates during their bye week, which the Ravens earned by capturing the AFC's No. 1 seed.
Harbaugh has always encouraged members of his coaching staff to seek larger roles. He has allowed coordinators to interview for head coaching vacancies and position coaches to pursue coordinator jobs.
“We’ve honored it, which we will do with all of our guys for head coaching opportunities. That will be this week, I’m sure, because we have the bye week,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “The way you handle it is it’s business as usual. I don’t think nowadays that guys spend too much time putting together notebooks and preparing for interviews and all that. That’s something that you do; that’s who you are. You walk in there and you try to get to know each other, and that doesn’t take too long. So, they’ll be focused. They’ll be able to focus 100 percent on preparation and also take a sliver of time and go do that, whatever is requested of them.”
In his first year as the Ravens' offensive coordinator, Roman orchestrated a record-setting unit. Baltimore led the league in points scored and finished second in yards. The Ravens set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season (3,296) and became the first team in history to average 200 yards passing and on the ground per game. Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while setting the league record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season (1,206). The Ravens set franchise records for touchdowns and points scored.
Martindale has been the coordinator for the past two seasons, leading the defense to a Top 5 ranking each year. Baltimore had the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2018 and the unit finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the league this year despite losing several veteran leaders in free agency and dealing with a multitude of roster changes throughout the campaign.
Martindale and Roman have admitted that every coordinator aspires to be a head coach, but Martindale stressed Tuesday it would have to be the perfect situation to leave Baltimore.
“I think it needs to be the opportunity of a lifetime. We love it here. We love this city. We love the culture here in the building. We love working for Harbs and [owner] Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti,” he said. “Credit to the players. It's because of the success of what the players did this year and how well they played that my name even gets mentioned.”
Roman added that his focus this week will be on his current job and any of the Ravens' three potential opponents when they host the divisional round on Jan. 11.
“My focus is on our guys and our team and our offense. In all due time, those things will be addressed,” he said. “I think all of us would probably say that we want to be a head coach. That's what you work toward – work long and hard. Our families are a big part of that as well. I'm very grateful to be in an organization that encourages that mindset. I think everything has it's place. You've got to be able to compartmentalize. That is in it's own box on the shelf. When that opportunity comes, it will be addressed. Right now, we have three opponents that we're getting ready for.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
