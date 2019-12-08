ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When cornerback Marcus Peters broke up Josh Allen's final pass attempt of the afternoon near the goal line with just over a minute remaining, it did more than secure a hard-fought road win for the Ravens. It sent Baltimore to the playoffs.
The Ravens traveled north to Western New York a near certainty to make the postseason, but they officially clinched a playoff berth with Sunday's 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
“I tried to make a big deal about it in the locker room, and the guys kind of gave me a smattering of applause,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “They expected that. I think they earned the right to expect that, but it's a good thing. We've got three more games and things to accomplish still.”
The subdued celebrations were because Baltimore (11-2) currently sits atop the entire AFC and will play for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the Super Bowl over the season's final three weeks.
“It’s great to lock up a playoff spot, but I think everybody in that locker room has aspirations of locking up that No. 1 seed,” tight end Hayden Hurst, who caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson early in the third quarter, said.
Jackson added that there is little time to celebrate becoming the first AFC team to lock down a playoff spot.
“It's pretty cool, but we're trying to finish out,” he said. “We've got to play the Jets Thursday on a quick turnaround. We've got to focus on them now.”
Jackson threw three touchdown passes during the win, which was the Ravens' ninth in a row. Seven of the victories during the streak have come over teams with a winning record, including six that are currently projected to make the playoffs.
Running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas both echoed the short week to prepare for New York, which edged the Miami Dolphins, 22-21, on Sunday.
Baltimore would have won the AFC North title had the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the Ravens' arch-rivals did not offer any help. They can secure a second-straight division crown with a win over the Jets.
Ingram said the Ravens took a baby step in the right direction by clinching a playoff berth.
“I think that's the ultimate goal. We've put ourselves in position to be able to obtain that goal. We can't be complacent. We have to continue to improve, continue to get better, keep ascending. That's one day at a time, starting tomorrow when we get back and start our meetings and start game planning for the Jets on a short week,” he said. “You always want to be in the dance, always want to be in the postseason. So, that's the first baby step of many things we're trying to accomplish. We have a short week coming up here Thursday against the Jets, so we're going to enjoy this flight home and then we're going to start getting our bodies right.”
The Ravens are headed to the playoffs for the eighth time of Harbaugh's 12-year tenure. Baltimore ended a three-year playoff drought last season, but was eliminated in the first round.
“We haven’t done anything yet. Just to get in, it isn’t enough,” outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. “We got in last year and it wasn’t enough. This game always leaves you wanting more. You got to make it to the next stage. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
