BALTIMORE — The celebratory T-shirts said it all.
“THE NORTH IS NOT ENOUGH,” they read.
The Ravens clinched their second-straight AFC North championship Thursday night with a 42-21 win over the New York Jets inside of M&T Bank Stadium.
“Congratulations to the Ravens, to the players, to the coaches, to the fans,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “The Ravens are the AFC North Champs and we're very proud of that. That's a great accomplishment. It's a great division, and it's our first goal. It's not our top goal, but it's our first goal.”
Baltimore (12-2) clinched the division title with two games still to play. It can lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time in franchise history with a win in either of its final two games.
Harbaugh said the Ravens will receive some much-deserved rest, giving the team off until Tuesday. Baltimore will then begin its preparations for the Cleveland Browns, the last team to beat the Ravens back on Sept. 29. Baltimore fell to 2-2 with the loss.
Since then, the Ravens have rattled off a franchise-record 10 straight wins.
“To win a game is big. To be able to stack this number of wins is remarkable,” Harbaugh said. “And yet, you get to this point, and the next one becomes the most important one. And that’s just the way it works. We tell our guys all the time, the last one doesn’t mean anything unless you win the next one.”
Harbaugh would not compare this year's team to his previous three AFC North-winning squads.
“No comparisons, really, until you do something,” he said. “Two of those teams won some playoff games. One of them won a Super Bowl. So, until we do that, we don’t compare.”
Veteran offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, whose tenure in Baltimore predates Harbaugh's, would compare.
“We’ve won 10 games in-a-row. Obviously, we’ve never done that here. This is definitely the best team I’ve ever been on,” he said. “I’ve been on some great teams. We didn’t win 10 in a row, though.”
A year ago, the Ravens captured the division crown on the final day of the regular season. It required six wins in the final seven games, led by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who replaced long-time starter Joe Flacco as the team sat at an underwhelming 4-5.
“Last year, you know, two different teams, two different mindsets, but last year we worked so hard for that,” Jackson, who threw five touchdown passes during Thursday's win, said. “We lost one game on that run and people didn’t think our team would make it to the playoffs, and we had a strong team last year and we made it happen.”
Since Week 5, making the playoffs has seemed like a near certainty. Winning the AFC North has also been a forgone conclusion for several weeks.
But it's still not enough.
“It’s always good to win your division,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “You read our shirt though [‘AFC North is not enough’], this isn’t the end for us.”
