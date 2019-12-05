OWINGS MILLS — It’s only Week 14, but the Ravens will clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday against the Bills.
A road win over Buffalo paired with a loss or tie by the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Arizona Cardinals would also wrap up Baltimore’s second-straight AFC North division title.
“That would be dope, but we can’t peek ahead,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “We have to focus on winning. That’s all I can say right now.”
Staying focused only on the upcoming game is how the Ravens (10-2) have approached each week during their current eight-game win streak. All week, they did not speak much about their new standing as the No. 1 seed in the entire AFC.
“I haven’t mentioned that. We know the goal is to win the game,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “I did mention to the team, I said, ‘Where are we? We’re nowhere until we get there. And when we get there, we’ll be there. And we’ll take it from there.’ How’s that? That’s actually pretty good. I didn’t say it quite that well to the guys. I hope you recorded that.”
The Ravens have tuned out the noise that comes with the win streak. Baltimore is the most talked-about team in the NFL and its quarterback is the league’s fastest emerging star. Jackson is the MVP front-runner and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November on Thursday. Harbaugh is spoken of as a top Coach of the Year candidate.
“Our guys don’t care. We’re not falling for that,” Harbaugh said of the media attention. “We know that that’s kind of a trap, and we’re not interested.”
The Bills also have a scenario where they could clinch a playoff berth Sunday. They must beat Baltimore; have the Houston Texans lose to the Denver Broncos; the Indianapolis Colts have to lose or tie against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and have the Oakland Raiders lose or tie against the Tennessee Titans. It’s a much more complicated formula than the Ravens’ win-and-in scenario.
It is not likely that all the chips fall in place Sunday for Buffalo to clinch its ticket to the postseason, but the Bills have plenty to play for.
“That’s probably part of it, but I don’t think that’s the main message. The main message is that they’re in our way, just like any opponent is week to week,” Harbaugh said. “The message is how good they are, and the message is more about the gameplan. It’s more about what they do – offense, defense and special teams – their players, their schemes, and preparing to play the game. That, really, is what we spend our time with.”
Linebacker Josh Bynes says the buzz around the team is not a distraction. He and his teammates have their sights set on the ultimate goal.
“The thing about this team is that we’re very humble, and we know for a fact where we need to get to and what our ultimate goal is. We’re not looking at everything like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re unstoppable,’ or anything like that,” he said. “Any team can come out and beat you at any given moment. We’ve won what, eight-straight games now? So, all we’re focused on right now is just winning one game at a time and just taking it day by day and game by game. We have a great group of guys that are on that same mindset.”
