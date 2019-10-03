OWINGS MILLS — The Ravens secured victory in Super Bowl XLVII as linebacker Josh Bynes brought 49ers return man Ted Ginn Jr. to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome turf in New Orleans.
Bynes rejoined the Ravens Wednesday after five years away.
“Everybody probably knows Josh. He was here in the past and has been around since then and played very good football throughout his career,” head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “[He] gives us an inside ’backer that knows how to fit schemes. [He is] a very physical player, tackle-to-tackle player. [He] also will help us on special teams. He’s a leader. So, we’re very excited about that.”
Bynes' former teammate, Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, was on hand Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center. He couldn't help but interject with a question about Bynes as Harbaugh addressed reporters.
“Man, you’re right. It’s great to have Josh Bynes back, in answering Ed Reed’s question, media member Ed Reed, because it ties us to that season,” Harbaugh said. “It ties us to, a little more with one more guy, to that historic moment when we all came together and made it happen. [That is] something we’re trying to do again, and we’re fully capable of doing it. So, to have another guy here that knows that, that understands that, that’s going to be in with the guys every day – young guys that weren’t a part of that, that have never been a part of that, but yet, they’re a part of the Raven tradition – [is special]. They’re becoming Ravens.”
Bynes is a nine-year NFL veteran who has spent time with three teams. His previous stint with the Ravens lasted from 2011-13. He started the first 11 games of last season for the Arizona Cardinals and made 75 tackles.
“It seemed long ago. It went by so fast. It's just great being here, just the building and the guys and the memories and things like that,” Bynes said, reflecting on winning a Super Bowl with Baltimore. “You never know where your career may take you or where you might end up. I signed a three-year deal with Arizona last year, so I at least thought I was going to finish there. Things happened for a reason and I'm grateful for this opportunity.”
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee also played for the Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team in 2012 and rejoined Baltimore this offseason after four years away.
“He's a true Raven,” he said of Bynes. “He's a dog. Glad to see him back in.”
Bynes is the second inside linebacker the Ravens added this week as they continue to seek fixes to a defense that has allowed more than 500 yards in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. Baltimore signed linebacker L.J. Fort on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Ravens released third-year outside linebacker Tim Williams, creating the open roster spot used to sign Bynes. Williams, a 2017 third-round draft pick out of Alabama, played only seven snaps Sunday during Baltimore's loss to the Cleveland Browns. He had not recorded a sack or a quarterback hit this season and has just two sacks for his career.
“We’re just trying to do what we can do to become as strong as we can be,” Harbaugh said. “You have to build your team, your roster, into the roles that you have, and that you actually need, to go win games. That’s the formula that we came up with with the players that were available, and that’s the move that we made.”
