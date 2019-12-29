BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens broke the mold of how NFL offenses are built in 2019.
In an era when teams across the league construct their offenses around the passing game, the Ravens ran the ball for more yards than any team in history.
Baltimore set the NFL's record for rushing yards by a team in a season during Sunday's 28-10 Week 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing the year with 3,296 yards on the ground. The previous record of 3,165, set by the 1978 Patriots, had stood for 41 years.
The Ravens entered the regular-season finale 93 yards shy of the longstanding mark.
“That’s like Joe DiMaggio’s record. That’s the record that would never be broken, and it just got broken by the 2019 Baltimore Ravens. It feels real good,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s nothing to take lightly. That’s something that these guys are going to have, and we’re all going to carry with us for a long time, coaches and players … It's not a Super Bowl victory either. That’s what they remember you for, so we’ll be trying to get that done one day at a time for the next month or so.”
The Ravens broke the record on a 9-yard carry by running back Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. Edwards' 38-yard rush late in the first quarter left Baltimore only 4 yards shy.
“Actually, I was kind of trying not to think about it too much. I just wanted to let it happen,” Edwards said. “It was in the back of everyone’s mind – I'm just proud we were able to do that. It’s something that we’ll be able to look back on and have forever. I’m really happy about that.”
Baltimore was the only team in the league to throw and rush for at least 3,000 yards this season. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game for an entire season.
“It’s crazy, being able to go out there and do what we do, week-in and week-out,” right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “Just a credit to [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman. What he and his team does, in terms in the offensive coaches, just putting us in the right positions to succeed every week.”
The Ravens broke the all-time rushing record during a game in which their two leading rushers – quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram – did not play. The team also rested Pro Bowl offensive linemen Marshal Yanda and Ronnie Stanley, as well as Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured.
Baltimore ran for 223 yards against the league's fourth-ranked defense Sunday, led by a career-high 130 yards from Edwards. The Ravens ran for more than 200 yards in nine of 16 games.
“Gus, to me, is a starting running back in this league. He continues to prove it,” Harbaugh said. “He proved it last year in the last six games, and to see him in there carrying the load like that is not surprising. Nobody thought for one second that it would look any different.”
Jackson set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback during a Week 15 win over the New York Jets. He has run for 1,206 yards this season while also throwing an NFL-best 36 touchdown passes.
Ingram has 1,018 yards rushing, eclipsing the millenium mark in Cleveland in Week 16. He and Jackson are the first teammates to both rush for 1,00 yards since 2009.
All summer, the Ravens' coaches touted a revolutionary offense catered to Jackson's unique skill. Even the most optimistic fans could not have expected what that meant. No pundits were predicting Jackson to win the league's MVP, an award he surely is set to receive. There was never talk of setting a new team rushing record or leading the league in scoring. Baltimore was hardly picked as the best team in the AFC, let alone the entire NFL. Its 14-2 regular season was the best in the league in 2019.
“We felt like we could build something was different than what was currently, is being, run, most of the time, in the National Football League. So, I start to see the plays being run, and it’s not like completely new. We didn’t make up new plays, but the way the plays are packaged and organized and called, starts with [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman,” Harbaugh said. “The players are the ones that put the personality and the flavor to it. Lamar Jackson, obviously, is what we’re talking about, because he was going to be our quarterback, and you build around him. You saw ‘RG3’ [Robert Griffin III] run the offense today really well. So, that’s something to talk about. It’s something that people will be talking about for a long time. But we won’t be. We’ll be talking about getting ready for the next game.”
Revolutionary proved not to be hyperbole.
“The revolution is here. It’s not coming any more. It’s here,” Griffin said. “I’m excited to be a part of that with this group, with those guys. It’s a special team.”
